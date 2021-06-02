Latest: Follow updates about shocking triple murder that killed BR toddler

82°
BATON ROUGE - Ja'tyri "JT" Brown's family hopes the 1-year-old won't become a forgotten crime statistic in Baton Rouge.
Brown was killed by a stray bullet during chaotic gunfire Monday at an apartment complex on College Drive. A Memorial Day pool party turned violent when gunmen opened fire, killing Brown and two others unrelated to her.
Follow WBRZ's week-long reporting on the situation here:
Get the latest on the case here: Gunmen shot the victims then stole a weapon from a dead body at the scene
JT's family holds city leaders, community activists just as responsible: "There's no resources," the family said
"Somebody took her from me," grandmother said in an emotional TV interview
