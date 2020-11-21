77°
Latest Weather Blog
Late-season Tropical Storm Otto forms in southwest Caribbean
MIAMI - Late-season Tropical Storm Otto has formed in the southwestern Caribbean and forecasters say it could become a hurricane in the coming days.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm had top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) as of 1 p.m. EST Monday and was nearly stationary about 305 miles (495 kilometers) east of Bluefields, Nicaragua. It also is about 175 miles (285 kilometers) east-southeast of San Andres Island.
The center says Nicaragua, Costa Rica and some islands in the southwest Caribbean should monitor the storm's progress though no coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect.
Forecasters say more strengthening is expected and hurricane status could be reached within a few days.
