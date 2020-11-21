77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Late-season Tropical Storm Otto forms in southwest Caribbean

4 years 1 hour 20 minutes ago Monday, November 21 2016 Nov 21, 2016 November 21, 2016 12:40 PM November 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

MIAMI - Late-season Tropical Storm Otto has formed in the southwestern Caribbean and forecasters say it could become a hurricane in the coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm had top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) as of 1 p.m. EST Monday and was nearly stationary about 305 miles (495 kilometers) east of Bluefields, Nicaragua. It also is about 175 miles (285 kilometers) east-southeast of San Andres Island.

The center says Nicaragua, Costa Rica and some islands in the southwest Caribbean should monitor the storm's progress though no coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect.

Forecasters say more strengthening is expected and hurricane status could be reached within a few days.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days