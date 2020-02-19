59°
Late night apartment fire on North 22nd Street ruled arson

2 hours 21 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 February 19, 2020 4:26 AM February 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say an arsonist is responsible for a vacant apartment catching fire on North 22nd Street late Tuesday night.

First responders arrived on scene around 11:05 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the apartment, which was on the first floor of the complex. 

It took firefighters less than fifteen minutes to extinguish the blaze, and they say the unoccupied apartment was left with heavy smoke damage. 

No one was injured during the incident.

As officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department continue to investigate this act of arson, they're asking that anyone with pertinent information contact them at (225) 354-1419. 

