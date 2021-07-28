74°
Late mayor's wife to serve rest of his term
PLAQUEMINE - The late mayor's wife was appointed to serve the rest of his term Tuesday night.
Mary Gulotta will be mayor through next year. Gulotta's husband, Tony, died nearly two weeks ago of a heart attack.
The next mayoral election will be November 2016.
