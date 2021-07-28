74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Late mayor's wife to serve rest of his term

5 years 10 months 4 days ago Tuesday, September 22 2015 Sep 22, 2015 September 22, 2015 11:06 PM September 22, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PLAQUEMINE - The late mayor's wife was appointed to serve the rest of his term Tuesday night.

Mary Gulotta will be mayor through next year. Gulotta's husband, Tony, died nearly two weeks ago of a heart attack.

The next mayoral election will be November 2016.

**************

Trending News

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days