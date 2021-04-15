Last rounds of rain as rivers move into minor flood stage

The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Saturday afternoon. While heavy rain remains the main concern for our area, one or two thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and hail.

Tonight: Clouds will build back into the area overnight. An isolated shower or thunderstorms is possible closer to dawn. Low temperatures will stop near 60 degrees with northeast winds of 5-10mph.

Up Next: A round of showers will be possible Friday morning, but the bulk of the activity will come in the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorms could wring out another quick inch or two of rain. The last gasp in this unsettled pattern will come on Saturday as a cold front slowly delivers drier air to the region. Between Friday and Saturday, an additional 1-3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Sunshine will join all of us for the second half of the weekend as we begin an extended quiet stretch. Through the weekend, high temperatures will hover around 70 degrees with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Continue to check back for more updated information. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

River Stages



All local rivers are forecast to be in minor flood stage by the weekend. The Tangipahoa River at Robert may reach moderate flood stage over the weekend.

