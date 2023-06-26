80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Last orca calf born in captivity at a SeaWorld park dies

5 years 11 months 1 day ago Monday, July 24 2017 Jul 24, 2017 July 24, 2017 8:21 PM July 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: ABC News

Trending News

ORLANDO, Fla. - The last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program has died at the company's San Antonio park.
  
The Orlando-based company says 3-month-old Kyara died Monday. A SeaWorld news release says veterinarians were treating the calf for an infection last weekend, but Kyara's health continued to decline.
  
The release says a veterinary team will conduct a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death. That could take weeks.
  
SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016 following years of pressure and animal rights protests. Kyara was born to 26-year-old Takara last April but was conceived before the program's end was announced. Orca gestation can last up to 18 months.
  
SeaWorld has 22 orcas left in the U.S. The youngest, Amaya, was born in December 2014.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days