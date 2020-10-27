Last-minute early voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their 2020 Election ballots

BATON ROUGE - As early voting nears its end, record-breaking numbers of Louisiana's citizens have already cast their votes.

A total of 860,000 ballots were cast in Louisiana as of Tuesday morning, which is a significant increase in comparison with the number of early votes cast in the 2016 election.

Tuesday evening marks the end of the early voting period and residents of East Baton Rouge Parish who want to make it to the polls before 7 p.m., can cast their last-minute ballots at one of the locations listed below.

-City Hall - 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607, Baton Rouge

-State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

-Forest Community Park - 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge

-Baker Motor Vehicle Building - 2250 Main Street, Baker

-Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Road, Central

Citizens who vote should bring either a photo ID, a United States military identification card that contains their name and picture, or a free Louisiana special identification card obtained from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Those who vote are encouraged to wear masks, though masks at polling locations are technically optional.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.