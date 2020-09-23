Last day to apply for DSNAP is Wednesday, September 23

BATON ROUGE -According to the Department of Children and Family Services, Wednesday, Sept. 23, is the last day to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits for residents of 21 parishes affected by Hurricane Laura.

Phase 2 of the DSNAP application period began on Sept. 17 and will end Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Any resident in the 21 parishes approved for DSNAP who has not yet called to apply and be interviewed for benefits is encouraged to do so immediately.

The number for the LAHelpU Customer Service Center is 1-888-524-3578.

The call center will take DSNAP applications between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. After that, no additional DSNAP applications will be accepted.

Pre-registration is a helpful first step but is not required. Residents who have not pre-registered can still call to apply. All residents, regardless of whether they pre-registered, must call to apply and be interviewed in order to have their eligbility for benefits determined.

When calling to apply and be interviewed, residents will provide information on their household members, income, resources and disaster-related expenses. A list of items to have ready before calling can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP-Laura.

For additional information on DSNAP related to Hurricane Laura, please see below or visit www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP-Laura.