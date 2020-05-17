73°
Last class of Runnels replace graduation ceremony with parade

By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - One by one, the graduating class of The Runnels School, ended their school year in a very non-traditional way. 

"Obviously this is not the graduation we had hoped for," said senior Angele Lansing.

With traditional graduation ceremonies not being possible during the pandemic, the 45 seniors of the class of 2020 decided to throw a parade instead.

"I don't know I just think it's a fun way to do it. We can't have a ceremony so it's nice to be appreciated this way," Lansing added.

On top of not being able to walk across a stage, these seniors won't ever be able to return to their alma mater, as Runnels is set to close by the end of this year. 
"It's always bittersweet when the class graduates, but it seems like you know with the COVID, the school closing for good, it's even harder, and to think that they can't walk across the stage like we always do is tough," said coach Jean Martinez. 
But the students made the most of it; some celebrating in party buses, vintage firetrucks, boats, and even u-hauls. 
"Today I decided I was going to graduate in the back of a u-haul because what a more fitting way to do this," said senior Cole Latiolais. 
Whichever way they traveled, they all said, the trip was worth it. 
"Just seeing all the teachers scream and wave as you drove by--I can't imagine what the feeling is when you go up on stage--but I imagine it's very close," said Latiolais. 
In total, 45 seniors graduated, 20 of them had attended the school since at least the first grade. 

 

