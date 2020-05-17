Last class of Runnels replace graduation ceremony with parade

BATON ROUGE - One by one, the graduating class of The Runnels School, ended their school year in a very non-traditional way.

"Obviously this is not the graduation we had hoped for," said senior Angele Lansing.

With traditional graduation ceremonies not being possible during the pandemic, the 45 seniors of the class of 2020 decided to throw a parade instead.

"I don't know I just think it's a fun way to do it. We can't have a ceremony so it's nice to be appreciated this way," Lansing added.

On top of not being able to walk across a stage, these seniors won't ever be able to return to their alma mater, as Runnels is set to close by the end of this year.