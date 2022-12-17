LASM, downtown businesses without power for nearly 48 hours amid unexplained outage

BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left several businesses, including the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, in the dark for nearly 48 hours.

Officials said the power first went out at LASM and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, these businesses are still in the dark.

Entergy officials told WBRZ Friday they hadn't yet determined the cause of the outage, but crews would be working through the afternoon to fix the problem.

Museum staff said Saturday morning that Entergy worked through Friday afternoon and night to no avail, telling them the power will likely be out until Monday.

Entergy provided several generators in an attempt to restore power temporarily, but they weren't enough to fire up the entire facility.

LASM has postponed their fourth annual "A Very Merry Museum" event, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, and the museum will remain closed until further notice due to the outage.

While waiting to get their power back, museum officials say they still hosted nearly 300 students from across the state for "educational, hands-on activities and tours."

A museum spokesperson says they hope to have their power back before tomorrow's "A Very Merry Museum" event set to start at 10 a.m.