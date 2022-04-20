69°
Las Vegas man dies after leaving his vehicle while in car wash

32 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 20 2022 Apr 20, 2022 April 20, 2022 9:59 AM April 20, 2022 in News
Source: KABC-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

SAN DIEGO - A man died after he exited his vehicle while in an automated car wash.

Authorities publicly identified Rene Jaime, 56, on Tuesday following his death April 15. 

Jaime was visiting family in San Diego when he left one evening to go to the store and to get his car washed, authorities say. For unknown reasons, Jaime stepped out of his hatchback while in the car wash and got stuck between his vehicle and the cleaning mechanisms.

A witness heard the alarms indicating an equipment malfunction and saw Jaime trapped. 

Patrol officers were able to move the vehicle and pull Jaime out from the machine. He was taken to a local medical center where he was pronounced dead.

