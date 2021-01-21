Large police presence in downtown BR after car crashes into sidewalk

BATON ROUGE - A large police response was spotted in downtown Thursday after a vehicle crashed just outside a building in a busy part of the city.

Several police officers were seen blocking an intersection along Laurel Street just blocks from the levee shortly after 3 p.m.. The car apparently struck a light post and trash cans before coming to a stop.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the crash, but officers were seen taking at least two people away in handcuffs.

This is a developing story.