Large police presence in downtown BR after car crashes into sidewalk

18 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, January 21 2021 Jan 21, 2021 January 21, 2021 3:29 PM January 21, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A large police response was spotted in downtown Thursday after a vehicle crashed just outside a building in a busy part of the city. 

Several police officers were seen blocking an intersection along Laurel Street just blocks from the levee shortly after 3 p.m.. The car apparently struck a light post and trash cans before coming to a stop.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the crash, but officers were seen taking at least two people away in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. 

