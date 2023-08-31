73°
Large police presence at Boulevard de Province apartment complex forces residents to evacuate
BATON ROUGE - Residents of Village de Province, a gated community off Boulevard de Province, were forced to evacuate their homes due to a situation early Thursday morning.
Video from the scene showed law enforcement responding to the community, but no details on what exactly was happening were provided.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
