73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Large police presence at Boulevard de Province apartment complex forces residents to evacuate

56 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, August 31 2023 Aug 31, 2023 August 31, 2023 5:08 AM August 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Residents of Village de Province, a gated community off Boulevard de Province, were forced to evacuate their homes due to a situation early Thursday morning. 

Video from the scene showed law enforcement responding to the community, but no details on what exactly was happening were provided. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days