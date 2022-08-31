89°
Large police presence along Government Street as officers swarm home near Garden District
BATON ROUGE - Police surrounded a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning.
Photos taken around 10 a.m. showed a mass of Baton Rouge police officers outside the home on Camellia Avenue, just off Government Street. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the response.
Witnesses reported seeing a SWAT team and officers with guns drawn outside the home.
WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information about the situation.
