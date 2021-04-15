Latest Weather Blog
Large oak falls in front of Magnolia Woods home during Tuesday's storm
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday's heavy winds and rains were more than a mere annoyance to some in the capital area.
Baton Rouge resident, Elaine Cammarosano, told WBRZ that a large water oak tree in front of her Magnolia Woods home fell as strong wind gusts battered the area.
As the tree fell, so did nearby powerlines, making for a dangerous combination amid an already tumultuous situation, due to the weather.
"It broke in two," Cammarosano explained. "It split the pole and took down all the wires. It was like fireworks for a while."
Emergency crews and Entergy personnel were quick to respond to Cammarosano's call.
Working swiftly, officials were able to prevent a fire from starting.
The WBRZ viewing area remains under a Flash Flood Watch until Saturday, April 17.
