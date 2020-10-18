Large number at the polls for the first weekend of early voting in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE - Long lines were seen at polling sites on Saturday, because of the first weekend of early voting in Baton Rouge for the November 3rd presidential election.

"Why did you decide to vote early this time? I didn't want to get caught up in the crowds on November 3rd," Betty Wilson said.



The line at the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane, stretched out of the building, with folks making sure they get to vote.



"It was important to get out as early as possible because I knew the lines were going to be long, ' Alysia Decoteaux said.



"Election Day is on a Tuesday, and there's a chance I might be working. I might not be able to get off, so I decided to come in and vote early," said Bill.



East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters, Steve Raborn says the lines were long at all precincts Saturday morning.





"They are running anywhere from 20-to 45-minutes depending on location. That's about the longest I'm hearing now," said Raborn.



Election officials say it's too early to tell, but there is a possibility that the number of voters could set a parish record.