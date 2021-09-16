87°
Large law enforcement presence in Addis neighborhood amid reports of gunfire
ADDIS - Several sheriff's deputies were spotted in a West Baton Rouge neighborhood around noon Thursday.
A number of West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen lining Karen Drive near Bradley Court. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were initially called to investigate reports of a shooting, but no victim was found at the scene.
Authorities said it appeared someone was taken into custody, but no other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
