Large law enforcement presence in Addis neighborhood amid reports of gunfire

ADDIS - Several sheriff's deputies were spotted in a West Baton Rouge neighborhood around noon Thursday.

A number of West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen lining Karen Drive near Bradley Court. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were initially called to investigate reports of a shooting, but no victim was found at the scene.

Authorities said it appeared someone was taken into custody, but no other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.