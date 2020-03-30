78°
Large house fire caught on video in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating what may have caused a blaze in a neighborhood off Burbank Drive Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported before 5 p.m. on John Henry Drive. Video recorded by a passerby showed flames erupting from the roof of the house. The St. George Fire Department arrived soon afterward and got the fire under control.
Witnesses said a woman was inside the home at the home but escaped without injury.
Two cats were also said to be inside. One of them has been found safe, and the second is unaccounted for at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
