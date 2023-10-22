Large group gathered along Bluebonnet Boulevard protesting in support of Palestine

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of people in support of Palestine lined Bluebonnet Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

The protest comes days after a hospital was bombed. Aid is now being moved into the Gaza Strip by the United Nations for people who need medical care but do not have access to supplies.

On Saturday, Israel’s military spokesman Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters that Israeli forces will not stop fighting and will increase the attacks against Hamas.

“We will deepen our attacks to minimize the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today,” Hagari said.

According to numbers provided to PBS, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed and 13,000 have been hurt. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed.