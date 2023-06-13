Gator removed, killed after run-in with law enforcement outside Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Police and professional trappers were called out to a restaurant on Corporate Boulevard late Monday night after a roughly 8-foot alligator showed up in the parking lot.

Law enforcement went to Mansur's on the Boulevard a little before midnight after the animal was spotted in the parking lot. Officers said they had already dragged the gator back into the woods near the Corporate Boulevard restaurant, but the reptile was insistent and returned soon after.

Video from the scene showed a trapper guiding the gator into a pipe so they could move it.

Though trappers initially hoped to relocate the animal, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries told WBRZ the gator had seemingly been hit by a car prior to the parking lot encounter and that the animal had to be put down.