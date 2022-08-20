81°
LaPlace woman with 46 dogs living in her home arrested for animal cruelty
LAPLACE - A woman was arrested after deputies found 46 dogs living in deplorable conditions inside her home, authorities said.
According to St. John the Baptist Parish deputies, 42-year-old Keiondra Markey told law enforcement officers she was a dog breeder as they searched her home on East Frisco Drive.
Deputies said they found 46 dogs living in small- to medium-sized crates without access to food or water.
Markey was taken into custody and charged with 46 counts of cruelty to animals. Her bond is set at $460,000.
