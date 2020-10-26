Disturbing new details released in man's deadly stabbing rampage Sunday; sheriff's office holding news conference at 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Authorities said the victims killed Sunday were Urias' 31-year-old girlfriend, Elizabeth Tornabene, and her 15-year-old sister. His 17-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, both from Baton Rouge, survived the attack. His sister remains in critical condition Monday.

The local sheriff's office said the group was talking in the den of the home when Urias went into a bedroom and returned donning a mask and wielding two knives. He then allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and chased down her sister. He also stabbed his siblings in the attack.

Local authorities will hold a press conference announcing more details at 1 p.m.

LAPLACE - On Sunday evening, authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish arrested a man for the alleged slayings of two women in an attack that also left two additional people wounded in a neighborhood off Belle Terre Boulevard.

According to WWL-TV, 23-year-old Oscar Urias allegedly carried out the attack within the 2400 block of Sugar Ridge subdivision's North Sugar Ridge Drive.

Authorities say he used a knife, maiming a man and a woman in addition to killing two women.

As of Monday morning, the names of the victims have not been released and the extent of injuries sustained by the two survivors remains unknown.

Though few details related to the case have been disclosed, authorities are expected to provide more information later.

For a time, area roads near the crime scene were closed while police and Sheriff's deputies carried out their initial investigation.

When North Sugar Ridge Drive reopened around 7 p.m., Urias had been arrested and the St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed there was no threat to the community.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.