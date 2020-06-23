83°
Lanes reopen on I-110 SB at I-10 following crash with minor injuries

Tuesday, June 23 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-110 South at the I-10/I-110 split that temporarily blocked several lanes of traffic has been cleared and the lanes reopened. 

A vehicle overturned shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, resulting in minor injuries. The site was cleared around 7 a.m.

