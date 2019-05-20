81°
Lanes reopen on I-10 West at Prairieville after vehicle fire
PRAIRIEVILLE - Both lanes of I-10 west were closed near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire Tuesday.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development, both westbound lanes have reopened near LA 73.
Congestion from the incident is extending for about three miles.
