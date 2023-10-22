74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lanes on I-12 at Amite River Bridge reopen after crash early Sunday morning

Sunday, October 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are back open at I-12 near the Amite River after a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m., according to BRLA.gov

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

