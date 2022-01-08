65°
Lanes now open on I-10 W after overturned tractor-trailer blocked roadway
IBERVILLE PARISH - State police responded to a crash on I-10 West early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer overturned and blocked the roadway.
Troopers report the accident happened on I-10 at Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) in Iberville Parish around 5 a.m.
Traffic was diverted onto LA 415 (Lobdell Hwy) North to US 190 westbound until the vehicle could be cleared from the roadway.
The lanes were reopened by 8 a.m., according to police.
