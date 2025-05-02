Lanes blocked on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 split due to vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes on I-12 West by the I-10/12 split are blocked due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency officials are on the scene but no one was taken to the hospital as of 7 p.m.

Congestion is minimal eastbound as the lanes were re-opened, but congestion reached Drusilla Lane westbound.