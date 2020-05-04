Lane shifts, road closures throughout the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE- Lane shifts and closures scheduled throughout the Capital Area for the month of May are listed below.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Perkins Rd. (LA 427) will have alternating lane closures between the intersections of Essen Ln. and S. Acadian/Stanford continuing from May 4 to May 15. One lane of travel will be open in all directions at all times.

These closures are for concrete pavement patching and repairing curbs, sidewalks, and driveways.

The intersection of Government St. and Jefferson Hwy will have alternating lane closures through May 18. One lane will be open in all directions at all times.

These closures are for realigning Jefferson Hwy. with Government St. and concrete pavement patching.

There will be alternating lane closures as the intersection of Government St./Lobdell Ave./Independence Blvd. from May 4 to May 29. One lane of travel will be open in all directions at all times.

These closures are for concrete pavement patching, asphalt paving, repairing sidewalks and drives, and placing drainage structures.

S. Acadian Thruway northbound and southbound between I-10 and Government St. will have lane closures through May 10 at midnight. Construction is only permitted between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. At least one lane in either direction will be open at all times.

The closures are for milling asphalt pavement and pavement patching.

Burbank Dr. northbound and southbound between Nicholson Dr. and Gardere Ln. will have lane closures through May 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The closures are for concrete curb installation and retroreflective spring installation.

West Baton Rouge:

On LA 415 and US 190, there will be alternating lane closures

from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays until May 31.

This closure is for patching operations.

There will be alternating ramp closures until May 14 from LA 414 northbound to US 190 westbound and US 190 eastbound to LA 415 southbound from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

These closures are for paving operations.

Livingston Parish:

Intermittent lane closures will take place on I-12 eastbound and westbound inside lanes in Livingston Parish from LA 43 to LA 63 on the following days:

May 4-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

May 10-May 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

May 17-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

These lane closures are concrete apron installation for the future cable barrier system.

To avoid this construction zone:

Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East

Westbound I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West

Ascension Parish:

Railroad crossing closure will take place on LA 22 near LA 44 will be closed from May 7 at 7 a.m. to May 8 at 7 p.m.

The closure is for railroad crossing replacement.