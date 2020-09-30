Lane shifts, road closures throughout the capital area

EAST BATON ROUGE:

LA 30 near Lee Dr./ Brightside Ln. may have one lane closed (Weather Permitting) on :

- Monday, September 28th from 8:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning

- Wednesday, September 30th from 8:00 PM until 5:00 the following morning

- Thursday, October 1st, from 8:00 PM until 5:00 the following morning

- Sunday, October 4th, from 8:00 PM until 5:00 the following morning

At least one lane will be open at all times. This closure is necessary for asphalt concrete, milling and paving, and related work. There are no vehicle restrictions.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Westbound will have the following lane closures beginning Sunday, Oct. 4 and extending through Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, between the Highland Road exit and the Siegen Lane exit:

Single Lane Closures

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Sunday, October 4 – 5:00 AM Monday, October 5. There will be a rolling roadblock during this closure.

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Monday, October 5 – 5:00 AM Tuesday October 6.

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Tuesday, October 6 – 5:00 AM Wednesday, October 7.

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Wednesday, October 7 – 5:00 AM Thursday, October 8.

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Thursday, October 8 – 5:00 AM Friday, October 9.

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Friday, October 9 – 5:00 AM Saturday, October 10.

- I-10 Westbound 9:00 PM Saturday, October 10 – 5:00 AM Sunday, October 11.

Double Lane Closures (with rolling roadblocks)

- I-10 Westbound 11:00 PM Monday, October 5 – 4:00 AM Tuesday, October 6.

- I-10 Westbound 11:00 PM Tuesday, October 6 – 4:00 AM Wednesday, October 7.

- I-10 Westbound 11:00 PM Wednesday, October 7 – 4:00 AM Thursday, October 8.

- I-10 Westbound 11:00 PM Thursday, October 8 – 4:00 AM Friday, October 9.

- I-10 Westbound 11:00 PM Friday, October 9 – 4:00 AM Saturday, October 10.

- I-10 Westbound 11:00 PM Saturday, October 10 – 4:00 AM Sunday, October 11

These closures are necessary to place bridge girders over I-10 Westbound and are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

Sullivan Road Northbound (LA 3034) will have a right shoulder closure beginning Wednesday, September 30th, and extending through Monday, October 12th, 2020, between the intersections Wax Rd (LA 3034) and Central Woods Ave. All lanes of travel will be maintained at all times.



These closures are necessary for installing a sewer system on the shoulder of Sullivan Road.

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

I-12 Eastbound will have a partial road closure affecting the left lane with a scheduled start of September 27, 2020 and a scheduled end of October 02, 2020 (weather permitting). The closure will have intermittent travel through the area and at least one lane will be open at all times. This closure will occur 8:00 pm - 5:00 am, Nightly (Weather Permitting). The location starts at Approx. 1 mile West of LA 441 and ends at Approx 1.5 miles East of LA 43.

These lane closures will allow crews to install concrete aprons for the future cable barrier system.

WEST BATON ROUGE:

The left lane will be closed on Hwy 190 in Erwinville from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The closure is necessary for roadway repairs.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH:

LA 418 near the south end of the LA 1 Atchafalaya River Bridge (Simmesport Bridge) will be under construction beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

This section of LA 418 is located between LA 1 and the railroad trestle bridge over LA 418. Flaggers will be present to guide traffic through the work zone while work is being performed. Beginning on Thursday, October 8th, LA 418 will be completely closed to traffic for approximately ten (10) days. During this complete closure, LA 418 traffic will have to follow the signed detour route.

