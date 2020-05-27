Lane shifts, road closures throughout the Capital Area

BATON ROUGE- Lane shifts and closures scheduled throughout the Capital Area for the month of June are listed below.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

I-10

- I-10 northbound at College Drive will have alternating lane closures beginning Monday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to Friday, June 5. At least one lane of travel will be open in all directions at all times.

- I-10 southbound at College Drive will have alternating lane closures beginning Tuesday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to Friday, June 5.

- I-10 westbound at College Drive will have alternating lane closures beginning Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to Friday, June 5.

Airline Hwy

- Airline Highway northbound at Goodwood Blvd. will have alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4 through Friday, June 5.

- Airline Highway northbound at Old Hammond Hwy will have alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 5.

These closures are for traffic camera maintenance.