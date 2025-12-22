67°
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season

2 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 5:53 PM December 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin released his coaching staff for the 2026 season via social media on Monday afternoon. 

The coaching staff includes: 
- Defensive Line Coach Sterling Lucas
-Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-Tight Ends and Co-Offensive Coordinator Joe Cox
-Wide Receivers and Passing Game Coordinator George McDonald
-Inside Wide Receivers Coach Sawyer Jordan
-Quarterbacks Coach Dane Stevens 
-Offensive Line Coach Eric Wolford
-Linebackers and Co-Defensive Coordinator Chris Kiffin
-Assistant Defensive Line and Pass Rush Specialist Lou Spanos
-Special Teams Coordinator Joe Houston

The Tigers will open the 2026 season against Clemson and will have their first SEC matchup in week three at Ole Miss. 

