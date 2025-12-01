Lane Kiffin hire sparks excitement among LSU fans

BATON ROUGE - After a rough season, LSU football is turning the page, and fans said they’re ready for a fresh start under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Sunday, many fans said the hire brings hope for both energy and wins that the Tigers have been missing.

“What Lane Kiffin has been able to do at Ole Miss has been incredible, and I'm excited for him to be able to bring that same powerhouse coaching to LSU, and hopefully we can turn around next season,” said fan Robert Bird.

The Brian Kelly era at LSU is officially over, and Kiffin’s arrival comes after a season that never lived up to expectations. “We had high expectations, and it didn't pan out the way we wanted it to,” said Eli Bahlinger.

Fans said the record isn’t the only reason a change was needed. “He cares about the team he coaches for. I feel like our past head coach didn't embrace us,” Bahlinger added.

Kiffin’s performance in Oxford is fueling optimism that LSU’s next chapter could be very different. “Has an 11 and one record right now, so it's definitely better than seven and five, which is what we are,” Bahlinger noted.

Some fans are already dreaming big. “I think we might have another national championship coming our way,” said IBK Fadeyibi.

“Just excited to be able to have a chance of winning another championship,” added Bahlinger.

Others are focused on Kiffin’s style of football and his approach to team building.

“First of all, the offense is going to be better, I think. And then also, he has a really good team-building ability. He's always built his teams really well,” Fadeyibi said.

Bird added, “Lane Kiffin is a player's coach, and I think he's going to ignite the locker room. I think LSU fans will see that and see the passion that the players are playing with next season, and really turn us around.”

Fans are already looking ahead to next season and key matchups. “Do we play BAMA at home next year? If we do, I hope we get to storm the field again. So that's what I'm looking forward to,” Fadeyibi said.

And while excitement is high in Baton Rouge, one game in particular is drawing extra attention.

Kiffin’s trip back to Oxford to face his former team, setting the stage for one of next season’s most anticipated matchups.