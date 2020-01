Lane closures on Perkins Rd. near EBR-Ascension Parish line next week

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect delays on Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line throughout much of next week.

According to DOTD, there will be intermittent lane closures on Perkins Road at the Bayou Manchac Bridge from Jan. 27 thought Jan. 31 to allow for bridge repairs.

The closures will periodically affect both directions and take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.