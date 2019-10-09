Lane closures on I-10 in Iberville Parish planned for later this month

IBERVILLE - According to Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, drivers should expect alternating lane and shoulder closures of I-10 Eastbound and Westbound from mile marker 136 (Ramah) to mile marker 141 (Grosse Tete) in Iberville Parish from Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 a.m.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge joint and barrier rail repairs.

The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

For more information, visit www.dotd.la.gov.