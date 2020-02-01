54°
Lane closure on I-10 near Whiskey Bay causing heavy delays

Saturday, February 01 2020
ST. MARTIN PARISH - The right lane of I-10 westbound is closed until Monday, February 3rd at six a.m. as crews work to replace the existing bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125. 

The lane was closed Friday, January 31st, shortly after nine p.m. after work on the bridge had been suspended.

Drivers should expect heavy delays and are encouraged to take an alternate route.

