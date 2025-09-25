81°
Lane closure on I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake backing up traffic to Grosse Tete
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound between Terrace Avenue and City Park Lake have been closed on Thursday, leading to backups to Grosse Tete.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that the left and middle lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. The on-ramp from Braddock Street to I-10 eastbound will also be closed, DOTD added.
By 1:30 p.m., cars were stacked across the bridge to Grosse Tete. Crews anticipate reopening the travel lanes by 3 p.m.
