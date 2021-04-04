50°
Lane closure on College Drive could add to Thursday delays
BATON ROUGE - Traffic officials put out a word of warning for area residents ahead of a potentially headache-inducing lane closure for construction on College Drive Thursday evening.
The right lane of College Drive in front of Albertson’s will be closed starting at 1:40 p.m. Thursday until further notice as the work gets underway.
Traffic officials could not provide an estimate for how long the lane closure would be in effect, but they did detail some of the work that would be done including the cutting of a fiber optic cable.
Expect updates from WBRZ on any further information released in connection with the road work.
