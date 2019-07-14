78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lane closed on I10 East at Highland because of water on the roadway

1 hour 25 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 July 14, 2019 2:55 PM July 14, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge - Authorities are blocking the left lane of I-10 East at Highland Road because of water on the roadway. It's raining heavily on the area. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

