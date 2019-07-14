78°
Lane closed on I10 East at Highland because of water on the roadway
Baton Rouge - Authorities are blocking the left lane of I-10 East at Highland Road because of water on the roadway. It's raining heavily on the area. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.
The left lane is blocked on I-10 East past Highland Road due to water on the roadway. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 14, 2019