79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lane closed on I10 East at Highland because of water on the roadway

36 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 July 14, 2019 2:55 PM July 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge - Authorities are blocking the left lane of I-10 East at Highland Road because of water on the roadway. It's raining heavily on the area. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days