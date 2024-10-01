88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Landry hosts news conference announcing Executive Order regarding free speech at state colleges

4 hours 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 8:04 AM October 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry is hosting a news conference Tuesday regarding free speech for all higher education institutions across the state.

At 11:30 a.m., he will be signing an executive order on LSU's campus regarding free speech on college campuses. 

Earlier in the day he held a press conference announcing new tax reforms.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days