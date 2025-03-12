Landry expresses intent to sign order requiring state employees to return to the office

COVINGTON — Gov. Jeff Landry is preparing an executive order requiring state employees working remotely to return to the office, The Advocate reported Wednesday.

Landry briefly mentioned that he would sign the order in the next 30 days, telling the attendees of a keynote address to the PAC that supports the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce that "it's time to get back to work."

According to the paper, Landry didn’t elaborate on the details of the planned executive order.

Landry's plan to see state workers return to the office follows a brief memorandum issued by President Donald Trump on his first day in office ordering executive department agency heads to “take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person.”

At least two state agencies on Tuesday — the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Louisiana Economic Development — said that remote work for full-time employees would be ending within the month.

The revenue department's head said it would return to at least four days of in-person work starting on March 17, while an LED spokesperson told The Advocate that they would be returning to in-person work on March 31.

The governor announced his intentions to end work from home on the heels of his executive order preventing the automatic renewal of state leases on government buildings with the expressed goal of eliminating wasteful spending. Both policies reflect federal policies put forth by the Trump administration.