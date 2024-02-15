Landry and legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the agenda

BATON ROUGE - The state legislature will meet back in Baton Rouge next week less than 10 days after Governor Jeff Landry called for a special session.

Landry signed an executive order ahead of the session, bringing to the table a 24-point agenda to accompany his campaign-promised tough-on-crime policies. Among those 24 issues are calls to restrict parole eligibility, increase the penalty for carjacking, expand death penalty methods, allow access to criminal records from juvenile court, and change the state’s third-degree rape law.

Landry’s push for tough-on-crime policies aligns with the governor’s background as a former sheriff’s deputy. The governor has claimed that the state’s lax justice laws have led to an increase in crime rates. Homicide rates decreased by 13% in 2023, which is still higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

The special session will convene on Monday, Feb. 19, and will end 17 days later on March 6.