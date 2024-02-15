67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Landry and Legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the agenda?

5 hours 42 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2024 Feb 15, 2024 February 15, 2024 6:23 AM February 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kait Harmon

BATON ROUGE - The state Legislature will return to Baton Rouge next week after Gov. Jeff Landry called a special session to deal with crime issues.

Landry's proclamation ahead of the session touts a 24-point agenda to fulfill his campaign-promised tough-on-crime policies. He is asking lawmakers to restrict parole eligibility, increase the penalty for carjacking, expand death penalty methods, allow access to criminal records from juvenile court, and change the state’s third-degree rape law.

Landry, a former sheriff's deputy, says the state's laws are too weak and that has led to an increase in crime. Homicide rates have decreased lately — they were down 13% in 2023, but that is still higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

Trending News

The special session will convene Monday and is expected to end by March 6.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days