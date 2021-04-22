Lamar to honor teachers on Baton Rouge billboards

BATON ROUGE - During the first week in May, local students may see a few familiar faces on two billboards in Baton Rouge.

In conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, the images and names of select local teachers will be displayed on two Baton Rouge billboards as a way of honoring their accomplishments.

Lamar Advertising will feature the teachers on its billboard at Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, and its billboard along Drusilla Lane during the week of May 3.

Representatives with Lamar Advertising are inviting members of the public to submit the names of teachers who they'd like to see honored on a billboard. This can be accomplished by visiting www.LamarLovesTeachers.com and completing a form.

Submissions close May 6.

The advertising company's CEO, Sean Reilly, says, “Teachers have always been vital to our children and our communities, but never more so than during this past year."

He continues, "Through the #LamarLovesTeachers campaign, we are privileged to use our national digital billboard network to honor, appreciate and praise the many deserving educators across our country who we hope will be excited to see their name and picture on a Lamar digital billboard in their community.”

For more information and to submit a teacher for the #LamarLovesTeachers campaign, please visit LamarLovesTeachers.com.