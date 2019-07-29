91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lamar employee shot in ad agency HQ parking lot Monday morning

Monday, July 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- An employee of Lamar Advertising was shot in the parking lot of the company's Corporate Blvd. headquarters as she arrived to work Monday morning.

The victim, a woman, then drove herself to the hospital.  

The shooting happened around 7:30 Monday.

Lamar told employees it was going to close for the day.

Sources said the woman was shot by a man she was acquainted with.  The man, identified as Vincent Parker, 56, of Ave. G, later shot and killed himself, police said.

Police described it as a domestic attempted murder-suicide. 

The victim, who was not identified, sustained non life-threatening injuries from the first shooting.

