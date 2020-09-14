76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center accepting livestock to shelter during Tropical Storm Sally

2 hours 1 minute 45 seconds ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 September 14, 2020 5:37 AM September 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish officials announced Sunday that the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is now accepting livestock to shelter in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally.

Beginning Sunday, Parish residents can make appointments to transport their horses and cattle to LamarDixon. The Center, which is located at 9039 S St. Landry Avenue in Gonzales, will be accepting animals by appointment only.

Ascension Parish livestock owners should call the main number at 225-450-1009 to schedule their animals for safe shelter.

Once appointments are made and accepted, owners will be met at the gate and escorted to their assigned stalls

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days