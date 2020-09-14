Lamar-Dixon Expo Center accepting livestock to shelter during Tropical Storm Sally

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish officials announced Sunday that the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is now accepting livestock to shelter in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally.

Beginning Sunday, Parish residents can make appointments to transport their horses and cattle to LamarDixon. The Center, which is located at 9039 S St. Landry Avenue in Gonzales, will be accepting animals by appointment only.

Ascension Parish livestock owners should call the main number at 225-450-1009 to schedule their animals for safe shelter.

Once appointments are made and accepted, owners will be met at the gate and escorted to their assigned stalls