Lamar-Dixon center taking horses, cattle during severe weather threat

2 hours 1 minute 12 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 3:23 PM May 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is taking in livestock Tuesday for those concerned over rising water in the area. 

The Ascension Parish government said residents can bring their horses and cows to the venue and keep them there at no charge. Arrangements should be made ahead of time by calling (225)450-1009.

The expo center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.

The offer is only extended to Ascension residents. 

