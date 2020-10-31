Lamar Davis named Superintendent of Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards has named Lamar Davis as the Superintendent of Louisiana State Police.

Davis made the announcement in an email to all of the Department of Public Safety at 10:30am.

Doug Cain was named the Chief of Staff.

Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on Lamar Davis' appointment.

"Capt. Davis has led an exemplary career in law enforcement and has earned the respect of his colleagues. I am confident that he will continue to lead this agency with the utmost professionalism and highest standards in order to protect the public's safety," said Gov. Edwards. "He has accepted this position at a time when our state is facing many challenges including COVID-19, severe weather and the efforts necessary for recovery and rebuilding. I'm grateful that he and his family have agreed to serve the people of our great state, and I look forward to working with him."

Friday marked Kevin Reeves last day at State Police. His retirement comes on the heels of a number of controversies exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Reeves has refused to explain.

"Today, starts a new era within the Department of Public Safety," Davis said in an email to staff Friday. "I have learned that change is often difficult. But, sometimes it is the only way to move forward."

Davis has been with DPS for 25 years.

Captain Davis is from Baton Rouge and graduated from Southern University. He has a masters from SUNO.

In a statement the Governor said, "Davis is a member of the U.S. Army who has served active duty and the Louisiana National Army Guard, he joined Louisiana State Police in 1998 and has extensive background in all aspects of law enforcement.His previous assignments include Highway Patrol, Criminal Intelligence, Gaming Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Legislation, Research and Policy. Prior to being employed by Louisiana State Police, Lamar served as a Department of Public Safety Police Officer, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy and a Louisiana Department of Corrections Officer. Captain Davis is married and they have one son."

