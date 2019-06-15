Latest Weather Blog
Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.
The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis, who is among the game's biggest stars, with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James. It also gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.
New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday's draft and will have the Lakers' fourth overall choice.
It remains to be seen, however, how well Ingram will recover from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
-
Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash
-
Plan to reinvigorate Plank Road taking shape
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field