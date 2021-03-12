Lake Charles officer praised for bravery following rescue of car fire victim during February ice storm

LAKE CHARLES - Last month, a number of Louisiana's residents suddenly found themselves shuttered in their homes, many without electricity for days, as the deep south was gripped by a record-breaking ice storm.

During the freeze, the idea of venturing outside to brave the dangerous weather was far from the minds of most.

But 'brave the dangerous weather' is exactly what many members of law enforcement and other first responders did throughout the storm.

One such officer, who has since been praised for his heroism, is Officer Brennan Bernat with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD).

According to a post from the LCPD, it was 2 a.m. on February 17 when his memorable act of courage occurred. Roads were slick with ice and winds were bitingly cold, but Bernat was dispatched to a crash near Fruge and Albert Streets in Lake Charles, so he braved the weather and rushed to the area.

Upon Officer Bernat’s arrival, he saw that not only had a vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire, but someone was still inside of the automobile.

Without hesitation, Officer Bernat jumped into action, swiftly assisting getting the person out of the burning vehicle. Police say he was able to get the person to safety before the front compartment of the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames.

LCPD speaks highly of Bernat, saying, "Officer Bernat’s actions during this incident show his dedication to selflessly serving our community. We want to take this opportunity to recognize him for his bravery and the courage he displayed as he put his own life at risk to save another."